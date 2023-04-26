Udinese-Naples / Possible date change: all the details on the Scudetto match

Udinese continues to work for the next matches. In the meantime, some important news arrives regarding the match against Napoli

Udinese continues to work on Bruseschi’s fields ahead of the season finale. The next match will be against Marco Baroni’s Lecce, but all the spotlights are already on the next match against Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. The Neapolitan team could definitively celebrate its third championship at the Dacia Arena in Udine and consequently the risk is precisely that of a real invasion by the Campania team. To date there is still no certainty. The first match point is scheduled for this Saturday against Salernitana and above all for the following Sunday after the match between Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri and Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. The Azzurri would only be crowned champions if they were to win and at the same time the team from the capital stopped in Milan.

The concrete risk (to date) is that the tender can be moved in date. The match is scheduled for next Tuesday, but after the latest news, it could take place on Wednesday. All this would be done in order to guarantee the simultaneity of the two meetings and consequently not having to wait another afternoon on the sofa before being able to celebrate the Scudetto dream awaited for almost 35 years years. After talking about the date of the match, let’s move on to all the restrictions that have been placed on access to the stadium.

Restrictions for Napoli fans — Neapolitan fans get ready to a real exodus. To date, however, to access the stadium you need to have a Napoli fan card. Surely it will not be easy to be able to exceed the stadium and tickets have almost been pulverized by all the fans in Campania. Udinese and its fans, however, will not fail to make their contribution. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The last ones on the left wing << See also Ukraine latest news, Councilor Zelensky, "A thousand Russian soldiers encircled in the Kherson region"

