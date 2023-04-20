Udinese-Naples / Risk of the Azzurri invasion: the latest on the Scudetto match

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to win again: the last ones

Udinese-Naples it risks being the race of the year for the blue people. A mass invasion is a more than high risk in Udine given that the one against the black and whites could be the challenge that will decide which team will win the Scudetto. For the Campania company, the closure of this practice and consequently the definitive return of the tricolor to the streets of the capital seems to be a simple formality. We need to prepare in the best possible way for this possible away match, which is why all possible precautions are starting to be taken. Let’s go see them all the precautions that will be taken about ticket sales.

The Neapolitans will be free to celebrate what they deserve during this season, but certain rules must be respected. Tickets reserved for spectators from the Southern Italy region to enter the stadium they must all have a fan card or company loyalty card. Surely it will not be easy to find a coupon for everyone. The risk in this case is the same experienced last year at the Mapei stadium, home of Sassuolo when they played against the Rossoneri in Milan. Surely the Friulian public has the idea of ​​wanting to fill the stadium and make a difference, but at the moment we can’t know for sure yet.

An important challenge — Before thinking about Napoli, however, we need to stay focused on this week’s match against Cremonese. Now a victory is needed and consequently it will be necessary to give everything on the pitch to return to dominating the next opponents who will present themselves at the Dacia Arena in Udine. Do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting. Very important news arrives from the Bruseschi sports centre. A player could raise the white flag and surely it’s up to coach Andrea Sottil to find an excellent solution. Here you are who are we talking about: problem in attack << See also Covid-19 symptoms: the ins and outs of the "coronal toe"-BBC News

