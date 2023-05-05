Udinese-Naples | Sottil: “Satisfied with the test. A final with Sampdoria”

The words of the Friulian coach at the end of the match against the Azzurri. A historic day for the Campanians who win their third Scudetto

Draw that delivers the third arithmetic Scudetto to Napoli. Great performance by Sottil’s team, who took the lead in the first half thanks to a pearl of Lovric. At the end of the match, the coach of the Friulians made some statements to the microphones of Dazn.

“I’m happy with the performance of my boys. We had a great performance. I still have to work on the mentality, because when we are concentrated we can put in good performances even against stronger teams than us. We have misinterpreted some races during the championship, but this is a growth path. Now we have to look forward, 5 games left“.

An assessment of Samardzic’s future?

“Samardzic he has everything to play in a great team. He has grown a lot, even if he still has to improve by one step. It’s only up to him because he has everything to do well. When I arrived he didn’t have much space, now he’s finishing the season as owner“.

Now what do you expect from the season finale?

“We had a great game. I am satisfied as a coach. The work is to be continuous regardless of the opponent. It is clear that these games prepare themselves, in fact I have to inculcate the mentality in the boys to face all matches with this tenacity. I want to see this intensity also in the upcoming races. With Sampdoria it will be a final. We have to prepare for that match like this. I hope the fans fill the stadium as they have done several times this season. We need all the heat we can get.”

“We were only talking about celebrating Napoli, but we have shown that here in our house they can reckon with Udinese. The boys have shown that they have a great sense of belonging. We have to re-propose this test with Sampdoria, because we want to end the season in the left side of the ranking”. Sottil’s conference ends here. Staying on the subject of the game, don’t lose all the votes awarded this afternoon. Here are the Udinese-Naples report cards <<

