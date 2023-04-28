Udinese-Naples / The date of the match has changed: it will not be played on Tuesdays

Officially change the date of the next championship match. Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Napoli and Udinese will not face each other on Tuesday

Officially change the date of the meeting between Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. We will go from Tuesday 2 May to Thursday 4th May always in the early evening. Not a small change for all the fans of the company managed by the Pozzos who will now have to free themselves from their commitments a few days before the match. A choice easily criticized by the Lega Calcio, given that Napoli will be neither the first nor the last team could cheer a Scudetto out of the contemporaneity of his match. It remains a unique situation of its kind and in any case that of the bianconeri is not the only match that changes date very shortly after the kick-off.

It seems to be all set for the championship of the team from Campania, given that all the next three meetings of Naples they had a last minute change. The first match that will undergo a decisive change is precisely that of tomorrow afternoon against Salerno. It will no longer be played on Saturday afternoon, but on Sunday always at 3pm. In this way there will be plenty of time to be able to evaluate the result of the match between Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri and Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. We remind you that in case of non-success of the team from the capital and simultaneous non-defeat of the Campania players, the dance would start. See also World Press Photo of the Year, the image of the pregnant woman carried away from the ruins of Mariupol wins

The latest change — The last game he suffers a drastic change it’s next week’s match against Sampdoria. Udinese will no longer play on Sunday afternoons, but on Monday evenings. In a nutshell, a real calendar distorted by the needs of another team that has no connection with Andrea Sottil’s team. A decision that can be reviewed by the league. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting. Here are the probable formations of Udinese and Lecce <<

