Udinese-Naples / The probable formations: the choices of Spalletti and Sottil

The championship match between Napoli and Udinese will be fundamental. Here are all the latest arrivals from the field and the probable formations

Udinese prepares to the championship match which will start tomorrow evening at 8.45 pm. Coach Andrea Sottil knows he will have to do his best to be able to field a team capable of making a difference despite the numerous absences. To date, the Bianconeri’s attack will be greatly weakened by all those absences which have also influenced the results in this second part of the season. Let’s not forget that since last November a fundamental team member like Gerard Deulofeu hasn’t played anymore. In addition to him, injuries have been added in recent weeks first by Isaac Success (muscle problem that will keep him out for at least a month) and then by Beto (lumbago). Let’s check what training did Mr. Sottil study to embarrass his opponents.

All ballots

There are several ballots that accompany the team in view of the next kick-off. The biggest is certainly the one concerning the attack. Today we should rely on Ilya Nestorovsky, but let’s not forget that Florian Thauvin is also looking for redemption and consequently could start from the first minute in an unprecedented light trident together with captain Pereyra. There is no news in the middle of the field and in defense where all Lecce owners looking for redemption should be confirmed. The Azzurri, on the other hand, will take the field with the formation that was about to win the Scudetto next week. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here are the latest on Beto and his recovery <<