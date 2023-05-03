Home » Udinese-Naples / The probable formations: the choices of Spalletti and Sottil
World

Udinese-Naples / The probable formations: the choices of Spalletti and Sottil

by admin
Udinese-Naples / The probable formations: the choices of Spalletti and Sottil

The championship match between Napoli and Udinese will be fundamental. Here are all the latest arrivals from the field and the probable formations

Udinese prepares to the championship match which will start tomorrow evening at 8.45 pm. Coach Andrea Sottil knows he will have to do his best to be able to field a team capable of making a difference despite the numerous absences. To date, the Bianconeri’s attack will be greatly weakened by all those absences which have also influenced the results in this second part of the season. Let’s not forget that since last November a fundamental team member like Gerard Deulofeu hasn’t played anymore. In addition to him, injuries have been added in recent weeks first by Isaac Success (muscle problem that will keep him out for at least a month) and then by Beto (lumbago). Let’s check what training did Mr. Sottil study to embarrass his opponents.

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Lazar Samardzic, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Destiny Udogie; Roberto Pereyra, Ilja Nestorovski. Coach: Andrea Sottil

Napoli (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathias Olivera; Stanislav Lobotka, Frank Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski; Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Quiz Quartermaster. Coach: Luciano Spalletti

All ballots

There are several ballots that accompany the team in view of the next kick-off. The biggest is certainly the one concerning the attack. Today we should rely on Ilya Nestorovsky, but let’s not forget that Florian Thauvin is also looking for redemption and consequently could start from the first minute in an unprecedented light trident together with captain Pereyra. There is no news in the middle of the field and in defense where all Lecce owners looking for redemption should be confirmed. The Azzurri, on the other hand, will take the field with the formation that was about to win the Scudetto next week. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here are the latest on Beto and his recovery <<

See also  Israel, intercepted and shot down 2 rockets fired from Gaza: no injuries

3 maggio – 12:26

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Nick Cave confirms his presence at the coronation...

Milenko Đaković sentenced to probation | Info

EuroLeague on shooting in Belgrade | Sports

I remember…43 years ago the killing of Captain...

He falls into the self-compactor: very serious worker

Udinese-Naples / Spalletti conference: “You have to be...

The deep crisis of Türkiye in the vote

Is the Partizan Real Madrid match being played...

8 children killed – Corriere TV

Search of the apartment where the boy who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy