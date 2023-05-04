Udinese-Naples | TOP and FLOP: there is no doubt, do you agree?

At the end of the race, it wasn’t difficult to choose the best and worst in the field. What do you think? Do you agree with us?

There are very few doubts about who was the best and worst on the pitch in this Udinese-Napoli match. A 1-1 right that, however, he delivers the third Scudetto to Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. However, Udinese was the protagonist of a stubborn match, managing to withstand the impact of the Campanian forcing. Now the Friulians will have to close the championship by playing as they did tonight. Let’s get to know the top and flop del match.

The flop of the match is Lazar Samardzic. He will become a phenomenon, this is clear by now, but today he has never managed to make an impact, disappearing into the chaos of the Neapolitan midfield. Today, however, he has not shown off his innate qualities. He tries to help the team with his technique, but suffers not just from the physicality of Zambo Anguissa. He never manages to be dangerous in the offensive zone. He can do much more, but his contribution in the containment phase should be underlined.

The top: and why always him? — Obviously it TOP it has been, for some time now, always him. Sandi Lovric. Lo sloveno he has become the guide of this Udinese, both technical and charismatic. The Slovenian talent unlocks the game with a pearl of his. Then he is commendable in both phases of the game, representing more than a danger to the Neapolitan rearguard. He nearly doubled, but Meret stretched out and sent for a corner. But it doesn’t end there. Let’s move on to the report cards of the match: do you agree with our votes and our comments? << See also California governor's wife accuses Weinstein: 'He raped me in a hotel room'

4 maggio – 22:45

