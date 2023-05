Between Naples and Udine: the wait

At 20.45 Napoli will be on the field against Udinese: one point is enough for Spalletti’s team to become the Italian champion. However, the wait is already a party: the Azzurri were welcomed yesterday in Friuli with fireworks and improvised karaoke. While the city is just waiting for arithmetic to give vent to all its joy. Here all the news in real time, the best photos and videos of the day