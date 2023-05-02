Udinese-Naples when to play? All hypotheses about the displacement. Tomorrow summit in the prefecture

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

“The only certain thing, at the moment, is a meeting called for tomorrow morning, in the prefecture, with the forces of order, the Municipality and the management…

“The only certain thing, at the moment, is a meeting called for tomorrow morning, in the prefecture, with the forces of order, the Municipality and the Udinese management for the management of the influx of fans for the match”: he the prefect of Udine reported to Ansa, Massimo Marchesiellowhen asked about a possible request for an early afternoon match against Napoli by Thursday 4 Mayfor reasons of public order.

Every possible instance in this regard is therefore postponed until tomorrow, at the end of the summit. Among the hypotheses circulating for the possible early kick-off, there are having the match played at 6 or 6.30 pm, it being understood that a failure to win Lazio over Sassuolo, in Wednesday’s match at 9 pm, would guarantee the Scudetto for Spalletti’s boys and the city of Naples in front of the TV.

Read the full article

on The Messenger