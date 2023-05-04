Udinese-Napoli 1-1 / Comment from the match: the Neapolitans are champions

Today we take to the field for a match that is worth a lot, not so much for the black and white standings as much for the future of the Italian championship. Napoli have the second match point to definitively close the tournament and Udinese must give everything to be able to win the three points and postpone all the opposing celebrations for another week. Let’s go and see the comment of the meeting, starting from the first fraction.

Udinese leaves in a very careful way and leaves (at least initially) the ball of the game to the blue team. From the outset, however, the black and whites show all their physicality and put the Neapolitans in serious difficulty. The first chance to score comes from the feet of Lazar Samardzic who overturns the slope and draws Destiny Udogie. The Italian lateral sees the insertion of Lovriche comes served and puts the ball under the cross. Meret can do nothing and the Friulian team takes the lead. Napoli didn’t get demoralized and immediately tried to recover and find the goal they needed to be crowned Italian champion. As mentioned, the Neapolitans try to put the Friulians in difficulty, but fail to create clear scoring chances. The first fraction, in fact, ends with Udinese taking the lead thanks to a zero goal. Let’s move on to the salient moments of the second half <<