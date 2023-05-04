Udinese-Napoli / Sandi Lovric: “We have to take one more step”

The match between Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese ended a few minutes ago. Here are the words of the Juventus players at the end of a very important match for the history of Italian football even if it didn’t see them as protagonists. Today the Friulians played a really fantastic game and nobody was able to stop them especially during the first half of the game. After 45 minutes Napoli managed to get out and took the point they needed to get the Scudetto they had dreamed of in these three decades. At the end of the meeting goal scorer Sandi Lovric had his say.