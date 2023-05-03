Udinese-Napoli / Sottil speaks: “I don’t care about Naples”

Udinese is preparing for the next league match. Here are the statements by coach Andrea Sottil on the eve of the match

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Coach Andrea Sottil took stock just this afternoon at a press conference. As said over and over again it will not be a simple challenge also due to the numerous absentees who have decimated the Juventus attack. Let’s remember that neither Isaac Success nor Gerard Deulofeu will certainly be there, but at the same time a fundamental player like the Portuguese striker Beto should also raise the white flag. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see right away conference statements of the Juventus coach. From the Scudetto to the point on injuries, there are many starting points.

“I don’t care if the Napoli he will rejoice and be able to celebrate for the Scudetto tomorrow evening. We have our goal and that is to finish as high as possible on the left side of the table”. Mister Sottil was clear from the start and knows very well that tomorrow’s match could be influenced by many external factors, but he is trying in every way to keep the team as concentrated as possible.He also recalled that tomorrow will be a difficult match against a team that has commanded throughout the championship, but he was keen to clarify that he is not interested in anything that does not concern his Udinese. Now let’s move on to the offensive line and to all the defections that are accompanying the coach. See also Cop27, the Italian special envoy Modiano: “Evil on mitigation. Italy in full harmony with the EU”

The first tip — “Nestorovsky? He’s a boy who has always worked with great seriousness and professionalism”. Renewed trust for the Macedonian centre-forward who, according to many newspapers, suffered against Lecce, but the coach is not of the same opinion: “He moved well in Lecce and was committed a lot”. Tomorrow the weight of the attack will still be entrusted to his plays and consequently a lot is expected from the ex Palermo. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the last ones in view of the next match. Here are the probable formations <<

May 3, 2023 (change May 3, 2023 | 2:12 pm)

