Udinese-Napoli / The match schedule is official: that’s when we play

Udinese is finally ready to face the Neapolitan opponents. Here are all the latest on the match that will deliver the Scudetto to Napoli

Now it’s official and there won’t be any changes. Udinese will play against Napoli the championship match this Thursday at 8.45 pm. It will be the match that will close the championship day and above all one of the most followed since the Neapolitans will try in every way to bring the tricolor back to the city. This is certainly a unique event given that it is the third title in the history of the Neapolitan club. After this preamble, we can do nothing but move on to the latest news from the prefectures on this game which promises to be fundamental.

Udinese is not there to be the Azzurri’s sacrificial victim, consequently we expect a high intensity match from the first to the last minute. Furthermore, even the organized fans kept us specifying that no celebrations will be allowed in the city, given that according to them: “Udine is black and white and it must not be tinged with any other color”. After these statements, all the forces of order know that they will have to wait for a very long evening. Surely on the other side of the field there will be the Neapolitans eager to celebrate and consequently find a good compromise it won’t be easy at all. As always in these situations, however, the pitch can overturn everything one expects. If Udinese wins and Maurizio Sarri’s Biancocelesti win the three points against Sassuolo, the party would be postponed for another week. See also A dream come true: AI predicts protein structure

On the field like this — Unfortunately for Udinese even the field does not smile. Against Napoli there will be most of the fundamental pieces of the attack. Both the Nigerian Isaac Success and the Spanish Gerard Deulofeu have already raised the white flag. Probable that in the next few hours the Portuguese Beto will also give up this trip. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. A new extreme defender is coming <<

2 maggio – 08:30

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

