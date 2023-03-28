Serbian midfielder Lazar Samardzic and Italian defender Destiny Udogie took to the field yesterday afternoon. Here’s how it went

The two-week national break is coming to an end. On the one hand we have Lazar Samardzic e on the other Destiny Udogie who were the last two Udinese players involved with their respective nations. Two important matches for both one player and the other, given that they served to put minutes in the legs (at least in Udogie’s case) and gain confidence in a completely new context. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see right away how they behaved the two rising stars of European football this week.

Let’s start with Serbian Lazar Samardzic who after his debut with the Eastern European national team, was ready to take the field and confirm himself even in a difficult away match like the one against Montenegro. However, not everything went according to plan, as the midfielder had to settle for ninety minutes on the bench without ever stepping onto the playing field. In the end, his Serbia still takes home three fundamental points for qualifying for the next European championships, thanks to the brace of another acquaintance of our championship: Dusan Vlahovic. After talking about Lazar, let’s move on to the Italian side who is in better shape for a year now. Here’s how the Destiny Udogie experience went.

Finally on the field — The Udinese left fullback has finally had his chance on the pitch. Against Ukraine he played a match of absolute level and put all his opponents in crisis. In the end, even the sports magazines awarded him with gods very high marks on the report card. Destiny Udogie even gets a seven from Tuttosport with the comment: “Every time you decide to leave, you become unstoppable”. The former Verona player is already ready for the big leap, both for club and national team given that yesterday he proved to be clearly superior to his peers. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship match. Bijol ready to return << See also Libya and the Middle East: the conversation between Draghi and Mohammed bin Zayed

March 28, 2023 (change March 28, 2023 | 12:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

