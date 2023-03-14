The Macedonian striker spoke to the microphones of Udinese TV on the usual Monday evening appointment. Here are his words

Another installment of Udinese Tonight and another special guest. Tonight is again the turn of Ilya Nestorovsky, Macedonian forward injured for several weeks. His contribution to the team could prove very useful in the season finale, so Sottil will have to find a solution to get him back as soon as possible. Here are his words during today’s meeting. The Juventus striker immediately reassured the fans about his physical condition: “I’m at a good point, starting this week I’ll resume training with the team and I think I will be available for the match against Milan“.

How is the climate in the locker room?

“The numbers show that we are returning to the good levels of the beginning. I say that there must always be a good balance of emotions in football, both when you win and when you lose. There’s a good climate in the locker room and let’s work hard for the next match”.

How are your teammates experiencing the season? Do you see them serene?

“Beto? Mark, there is little to judge. He always gives two hundred percent in training and above all listens to improve his limits day after day. He has to grow up and become even stronger. Success he is happy when he serves his companions; I don’t think he suffers this period and I don’t think he gets angry when he doesn’t score, because he concentrates on another type of work and does it in an exceptional way. When a player has confidence, he plays continuously and perceives the esteem of his teammates, growing game after game. For the attacker trust is very important”.

“Sottil’s words? From that moment something has changed; he touched important chords in us. However, I also believe that the attitude has always been there on everyone’s part and that we have lacked a bit of luck in the last few games.”.

“Yes, it’s hard not to play, I admit it, because I’ve always wanted to play a lot, wherever I’ve gone. I have to work every day and prove that I deserve more space. I think I can play another 5 or 6 years”.

After listening to Deulofeu’s video message to his fans, the forward talks about what the black and white number 10 means for Udinese: “His injury was a big blow for all of us, because he he is a great player. I know what it’s like to have knee surgery, I understand what he’s going through and I’m close to him. I wish him to be back on the pitch soon.”

At the end of the transmission Nestorovsky answers with sincerity to some questions received in the studio: “Trident? I think we could play three strikers only at the end of the race, when you are losing, to try to catch up, because our 3-5-2 formation is well tested. In the locker room I’m an old man, i like being with boys and give a lot of advice. Many come from outside and have to learn Italian football. I correct them because I want them to improve, and if they improve, we improve as well as the club. With Subtle I have a good relationship, is always correct and respectful with me. He is the coach and he has to make the choices. It’s normal that nobody likes to play little, but we all respect his choices. I feel that this square loves me, even though I don’t play much, they stop me on the street and I like talking to the fans. Me and my family we are very well here in Udine”.

