Udinese – New attack tandem / Here’s who will support striker Beto

Here is the new attack tandem for training. After the injury of centre-forward Isaac Success, a new player will join striker Beto

Udinese has been working hard on Bruseschi’s pitches for two days. Not even a moment of rest for this team that has a great desire to make a difference from all points of view. In the last few hours, a real headache has arisen for the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil. There are three second strikers who have raised the white flag in view of the next match and consequently a possible solution must be found. We remind everyone that they are out of the fray is Gerard DeulofeuThat Isaac Success as well as the very young talent Simone Pafundi. Here’s what the Juventus coach came up with to be able to aim for success.

From the very beginning, this Friday against Lecce there should bethe midfield and the attack they did so well against Cremonese. The only thing that should change is the first striker since Success can’t be there, but in his place there is the return full-time of the former Portimonense Beto. A challenge that is really worth a lot and in which you have to do everything to be able to afford the three points that could make the difference. The goal at the moment remains the left side, but with the news on the Bianconeri in Turin, eighth place could mean a placement in the next Conference League.

Pereyra from the first? — Yes, from the first minute (barring sensational twists) it will be the Argentine footballer Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. His desire to continue dragging this Udinese team is enormous and since we know that Europe could only be two points away, we have an even greater desire to continue to have our say and be able to decide this future race. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. Here are all the absentees that will be there this Friday evening. The Bianconeri are already known, but we can’t say the same thing for the Giallorossi. Lecce without two very titular << See also Tehran: Iranian-Swedish researcher Djalali will be executed by hanging

April 26th – 12.30pm

