Udinese is preparing for Sunday’s match between the black and whites and José Mourinho’s yellow and reds. Let’s see who will be the new penalty taker

On Saturday afternoon, five minutes from the final whistle in the match between Raffaele Palladino’s Monza and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese, the first penalty of the season arrived for the Friulian team. In an almost incredible way it arrived at the least expected moment, given that the two designated penalty takers at the beginning of the year they were both absent. The first Gerard Deulofeu who also took the only penalty that arrived this season (in the Italian Cup) we know very well that he is out indefinitely. The second one, Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he was suspended due to too many yellow cards received since the beginning of the season. The Portuguese Beto showed up on the spot and transformed and consequently now everything could change. Against Roma, here’s who could take the penalty.

To date the return of Pereyra in view of the match scheduled at the Olimpico it is more than certain and consequently we can do nothing but wait for the decision that the player will make on the penalty spot. It must also be said that the Argentine talent hardly (in his presence) let someone else take the ball from eleven meters. There is always talk of hypothetical situations given that in the course of this season on two occasions he placed the ball on the spot, but in the end the penalty was removed by the Video Assistance Referee. See also The absences and rumors of divorce: the disturbances of Melania Trump, the former first lady overwhelmed by the process

Does the hierarchy not change? — It is almost today impossible that the hierarchy can change due to a single penalty kick. Let’s remember, however, that in the end it is a very important eleven-metre kick. In many circumstances also fundamental. Consequently, the player who feels most ready at the moment could also get to the shot. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Udinese is about to close a shot on the wing. Here comes the Destiny replacement Udogie <<

April 11, 2023 (change April 11, 2023 | 15:07)

