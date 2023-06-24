Home » Udinese – New season upon us: here are all the operations / The review
World

Udinese – New season upon us: here are all the operations / The review

by admin
Udinese – New season upon us: here are all the operations / The review

Udinese started preparing in best of ways the 23/24 season. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team knows that it has to do a lot to be able to set up a team that can worry all the opponents, just as happened during this year. It’s not easy at the moment, but the management has every intention of not adapting.

Surely the company started immediately with the management of the management. Let’s not forget that the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino left a few days ago and should be replaced by the former Palermo and Rome footballer Federico Balzaretti. A brave choice for the team. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  “Now Georgia and then the White House”: The rise of Stacey Abrams, the writer dem

You may also like

Omarska and Borac friendly match 2023 | Sport

In Sierra Leone we are voting to elect...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 25 June 2023

Moscow, public buildings, museums and shopping centers evacuated...

ˮȨ Ӱ֮ȥ ֻ˼ _йҾŻ

Morochos dedicate their new single to pets

Katarina Grujić buys on sale | Entertainment

UNRWA to stop services to Palestinian refugees in...

Long column of Wagner tanks on the road...

Prigozhin, what the head of Wagner said challenging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy