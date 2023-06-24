Udinese – New season upon us: here are all the operations / The review

Udinese started preparing in best of ways the 23/24 season. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team knows that it has to do a lot to be able to set up a team that can worry all the opponents, just as happened during this year. It’s not easy at the moment, but the management has every intention of not adapting.

Surely the company started immediately with the management of the management. Let’s not forget that the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino left a few days ago and should be replaced by the former Palermo and Rome footballer Federico Balzaretti. A brave choice for the team. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

