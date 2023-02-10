The team continues to work ahead of the next championship matches. In the meantime, here is Sottil’s possible decision in midfield

Udinese continues to work on Bruseschi’s fields in view of the next championship match. the team intends to continue to surprise and above all to make a difference also in the second part of this important season. For the moment it is not easy to resume the results and the progress of the first round, but the training camp that started yesterday serves precisely to rediscover that spirit and that desire to continue to obtain great successes. The ball passes to the coach in view of the kick-off Andrea Subtil who must try to field the best team possible. Which is why in the last few hours a real ballot has started on who will take the field in the middle. Here are all the possible choices.

To date, the favorite couple is the one made up of Tolgay Arslan and Lazar Samardzic. The two players didn’t play a good match against Toro and indeed suffered the grenade median, against Sassuolo they are ready to relaunch. Instead, he should start from the bench Password Lovric which after the farewell of Jean Victor Makengo seems to have lost a part of its incredible ownership. It remains a team that has a great desire to continue to make a difference and consequently. You need the help of all three half wings to be able to win a placement in the next Conference League.

The new joker — Let’s not forget that there is also a new wild in the middle. His name is Florian Thauvin and in the event of an offensive formation, Sottil could even deploy him in the midfield, just as he did seven days ago in Turin. Last hypothesis (very remote) is the one concerning the return of Roberto Pereyra both on the field and in the middle of the latter. The coach’s decisions aren’t official yet, but he will certainly already have a clear idea now we need to see if he will be reconfirmed on the field. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the next meeting. Dionisi ready to surprise << See also Former Trump economic adviser: the debt hangover is coming and the financial crisis will erupt within 18 months

February 10 – 1.56pm

