Udinese News – Becao speaks: “If I say I’m staying in black and white: I’m lying”

The Juventus footballer spoke about his future in a Brazilian broadcast. Here are all the declarations of the Brazilian defender

Rodrigo Becao spoke exclusively to a Brazilian broadcast called “Segue o Baba” about his imminent future. The footballer who arrived five years ago from CSKA in Moscow is ready to open up a new experience in football. After struggling with the Udinese shirt now with the contract expiring in 2024, he is looking for the perfect team for his characteristics. Becao already has very clear ideas, here are his statements: “If I were to be givenit would be good for me and for the club”. There is no way out for interpretations and I probably gave this interview to the footballer to make it clear to the management that there will hardly be a negotiation.

According to the Brazilian, respect for the team will never fail, his thought: “I have great respect for Udinese, which was the club that opened its doors to me in Italy. I will never betray them”. After these words, she also spoke about the future, but without using great transparency: “If I tell you today that I’m leaving, I’m lying. If I say I’m staying, maybe I’m lying the same. The future belongs to God”.

The Brazilian defender is writing his future in these hours. Rodrigo Becao is with one foot towards a new team. The first team to put him under observation is the Torch, but at the moment the negotiation is not closed yet. In addition to the Turkish club, there is also interest from teams in our league. The Torino he seems to be ready to start an offer, even if for the moment nothing has arrived in Udine. The situation continues to hang in the balance and an update is expected in the next few hours. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from a future point of view. Lucca in black and white, here’s what’s missing

