Udinese News | Beto winks at Thauvin: “I get on well with him”

The Juventus striker spoke to the microphones of Udinese TV after the match of the friendly won against Pafos by the Friulians

One of the most talked about men on the black and white market is certainly the Portuguese striker. Despite the rumors, third friendly and yet another goal for Beto, who scored in all the matches played so far. Even if the latter, against Pafos, was not as simple as the others against local teams: “It was a difficult match, the most complex to date. mthe boys gave everything to win and we won. What is important is that we are getting better day after day”.

Despite the momentary 1-0 goal, the attacker is never satisfied. “I’m happy to have scored, I always am. I want to score more and more goals and create this habit for get ready for the championship”. Words that give hope for his stay in black and white.

Beth’s words

The goal of the definitive 2-0 was scored by the team mate Florian Thauvin. “I feel great on the pitch with Thauvin, he’s an incredible player. He is a top footballersees things I don’t see”. However, the understanding is cementing itself with everyone. “A good group is being createdis a young team. We are happy. The workouts are tough, but we make it!”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the match and consequently let’s go see the commentary of the match. Here is the summary of the third win of the season for Udinese <<

July 23 – 4.17pm

