The attacker’s attorney spoke to Sportitalia about his client, who returned to scoring in the league in the match against the Rossoneri

The centre-forward who is dragging the bianconeri into the offensive zone, since the fundamental contribution of Gerard Deulofeu is missing, is norberto beto. The Lusitanian striker scored his ninth league goal, signing the opening goal against the Rossoneri. Sportitalia he interviewed his agent Paulo Regulates, to understand if something is already moving around the Portuguese attacker. First of all, the agent spoke of the moment his client is experiencing, who has returned to scoring after a period of fasting: “He has maintained a high level since his injury last season. It came back fineslowly recovering his best form, scoring goals and good games like Saturday’s”.

By Regula, Beto he’s a guy who always stays focused, goal-focused, and who deserves whatever he’s achieving. Among this could be the call-up to the Portuguese national team: “I believe it, yes: I believe in it a lot. The numbers speak for themselves on the other hand. Someone who has been playing in Serie A for a year and a half, one of the top competitions at European level and is showing important numbers. It already was returned to the pre-summoned squad of the World Cup and it is also currently“.

Agent’s words — Finally, a word on the possible interest of several top clubs in the summer, including leaders Napoli: “What Beto is doing we all see. We see it and the top clubs see it in the same way. Its performance speaks for itself and it’s not normal, given the fact that, as I said, he arrived in Italy from a minor reality. This is what arouses the interest of the big clubs, I find it normal“. Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss the latest in view of the next league matches. Thin aside, they would be 11 black and whites involved in the next summer market session. Who goes out and who stays: here’s what’s happening and who we’re talking about << See also Biden wants Riyadh with Israel but with the yes of the Palestinians

March 20, 2023 (change March 20, 2023 | 18:21)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

