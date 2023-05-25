Udinese News – Bomber Beto has his say: “I’m not talking about the transfer market”

The bomber jacket of the Juventus team Beto had his say in view of the next championship matches and there was also an opinion on the future. The centre-forward enjoyed a two-faced season, but in the end he once again managed to reach double figures in goals. Now there will be a great opportunity and in these two days the goal is to improve his final score even compared to last year. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with his statements: “There’s a lot of talk about me, but I don’t talk about these things. I have the contract in place, my mind is on football, not on anything else”. Very clear ideas on the market where at the moment the club has taken a more precise position than the player himself. In addition to the opinion on his future, there was also an idea about this vintage: “A strange season, between ups and downs. If we go to analyze everything, however, it is a positive season”. The interview with the Portuguese footballer ends here, at the same time you cannot miss the point on the transfer market. Napoli wants two champions <<