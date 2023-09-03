Home » Udinese news – Brenner shock / That’s when he’ll be back on the pitch
Udinese news – Brenner shock / That’s when he’ll be back on the pitch

The team continues to work ahead of the next championship matches. However, there is no good news from the playing field. The last

Brenner officially enters a nightmare. The footballer paid 13 million euro at Cincinnati is finished under the knife and consequently will be forced to stay out for almost four months. His adventure in black and white started in the worst way and now we need to completely change direction.

The injury

“Udinese Calcio announces that Brenner underwent surgery for the tendon suture of the rectus femoris of the right thigh”. Here is the official press release from the Juventus club. It will not be easy for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team to make a difference without an important investment such as that of the Brazilian.

September 3rd – 11.18am

