Udinese News | Cioffi recovers the pieces: Masina and Semedo in a group

Cioffi finds two important players for Sunday’s match against Atalanta. Important match to give continuity to the victory of S. Siro

Udinese resumed training today after two days of stoppage granted by Mister Cioffi. From today he heads to Atalanta and the week starts at Juventus in the best possible way. There is some comforting news coming from Bruseschi. Month today he trained with the group, while Kristensen he still works separately. Their conditions will therefore have to be carefully evaluated between now and Sunday, because one of the two will take the place of the disqualified one Kabasele. If it were decided not to risk either, Cioffi could employ Ferreira as the right hand in defense, and move Perez to the left.

Good news from Bruseschi

Returning to the good news from Bruseschi, today in the group, for the second week in a row, the long-term patient also worked Ehizibue, who hopes to return before Christmas. And, news of the day, Cioffi also got to know him closely Vivaldo Semedo, back to work with my classmates for the first time. The Portuguese striker only played 11 minutes in the championship at the end of Udinese-Frosinone in place of Thauvin, but already last year and in the pre-season he demonstrated that he has the quality and determination to be useful to the team.

