Udinese news – Convocations at the gates / The moment of Udogie is coming

Udinese news – Convocations at the gates / The moment of Udogie is coming

Now we’re here and the summoning of Destiny Udogie seems to be a reality. Here are all the latest in view of the next championship match

Udinese is preparing for the next two league meetings before a long break that will lead towards the end of the season. During the break for the national teams it is very probable that Bruseschi’s fields will be seriously abandoned. There are many players in the national team and who could be called for this tranche of qualifying matches or friendlies. Among the many who risk being called up, there is also a boy who could finally fulfill his dream, we are talking about a lateral defender who has what it takes to be a protagonist in the coming years. Here is the latest on the possible call of Destiny Udogie.

The Italian full back wants to make a difference on the playing field and without a shadow of a doubt the time has come for Robert Mancini to start trusting them also in the national team. We are talking about a young boy who in all likelihood could lead the left-wing outing for the next fifteen years as well. It is essential to start including him in the project in order to be able to be called up and enlisted even in the next commitments of a certain weight, such as qualifying for the next European championships. At the moment the call is not yet certain, even if there is a lot of trust in the environment. If it doesn’t arrive, there could also be quite serious consequences.

The double passport

You must always remember that Destiny he has a double passport and consequently (if he wants) he can also serve in another country: Nigeria. This hypothesis is certainly remote and indeed it is really difficult that it can come true, but never say never especially if Mancini were to snub him for the third time. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest surprise from Coverciano. An Argentinian striker is ready to become the thirtieth native of our national team. There is talk of a goal for Udinese in view of the next transfer market. The new bomber <<

March 9 – 16:46

