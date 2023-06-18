Udinese News | Criscitiello: “If the alternative is Turin, he must stay”

Market expert Michele Criscitiello spoke to Sportitalia’s microphones about the case involving the Brazilian center back of the Bianconeri

Rodrigo Becao he has decided his future and barring sensational twists this summer he will say goodbye to the black and white shirt to look for a new adventure. After 4 seasons in Friuli, where the Brazilian has collected 127 appearances and 6 goals. There are many teams that want to secure a player of this level and the suitors come from all over Europe. In fact, his physical qualities and tactical flexibility stand out. Now it’s up to the management to be able to get the most out of the sale of the central defender. Recall that his contract expires in 2024. In the meantime, let’s go and see the last company that in chronological order asked for information on its sale.

Second Sport Italy, for him, in these last few days, he intends to get serious the Turin of Ivan Juric. Urbano Cairo’s team wants to strengthen itself and try the assault on Europe during the next year, Becao it would be an excellent shot to be able to reinforce the three-man defense.

Cristiello’s words — Michele commented on this possible destination Criscitiello: “must leave, but I think if he goes to Toro he will only improve his salary by a few thousand euros but nothing else. I don’t see this huge leap in quality, from a sporting point of view. If I were him I would still have stayed in Udine if the alternative is only that grenade”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on another expiring player. Here is the new team for Tucu Pereyra << See also Usa, Anthony Fauci will resign as a counselor of the White House

