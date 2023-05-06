Udinese news – Ehizibue can’t make it / Great chance for Ebosele

The Juventus full-back will not be there next week against Sampdoria. This will be a great chance for Irish Festy Ebosele

The Nigerian full-back had to leave the field around the 80th minute on Thursday evening Kingsley Ehizibue. The footballer was not at his best and initially gritted his teeth, which is why he risked aggravating his position. This Monday, in fact, he will almost certainly start from the bench if he doesn’t go directly to the stands. Bad news for Andrea Sottil, but not for a winger who has been looking for space for some time and now will finally have his big chance to make a difference. Festy Ebosele wants to be the protagonist as soon as possible and on Monday in the late afternoon he will have his first big chance.

When we talk dell’ex Derby County, we know we are dealing with a jewel that is still a little rough but with qualities that can really be scary. Last year in the second tier of English football he was able to score more than a few goals and even a few assists, becoming one of the fine pieces of the team led by Wayne Rooney. In this first year in Serie A he has suffered a lot and above all he hasn’t played much, but he wants to launch in view of next year. That’s why Monday’s match will be crucial for the Irish footballer.

The qualities are there — During the world break he had the opportunity to play more than a few friendly games and in that time we saw all his qualities. Let’s talk about a lateral that with its speed puts most of the defenders in circulation in crisis. Precisely for this reason we need to start giving him more confidence in view of the next championship matches. On Monday he will start from the first minute and we will finally be able to see all of his plays on a more important stage. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. An update on Arslan’s situation << See also Covid, the infections in China start again: "Stock up on food"

6 maggio – 11:56

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

