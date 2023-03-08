In case of the Pole’s departure, Madama is considering signing the Empoli goalkeeper, an authentic revelation of recent seasons

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. The company managed by the Pozzo family wants to keep winning, given that the full tally hasn’t arrived since January against Sampdoria. We remind you that in the last eighteen games only one success has arrived for Andrea Sottil’s men (friendlies excluded) and consequently the time has come to start again. We must do it with all possible strength, given that this team can still aspire to great goals such as a European position and qualification for the next Conference League. Meanwhile, the Old Lady, for the door of the future, would be thinking of a former Juventus player.

Wojciech Szczesnycurrent goalkeeper of the bianconeri, has an expiring contract with Juventus in 2024, with an option for renewal in 2025. But his permanence at the end of the year is not certain, especially if the black and whites stay out of the European cups, with the Premier League at the window to try to take the Pole. Juventus’ choices in goal will depend on the future of the former Roma player.

Vicar idea — As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport, the first black and white goal for goal of the future would be William Vicar, former Udinese, player on the launch pad recommended by the legend of Madama Gigi Buffon. Another welcome name is that of Marco Carnesecchi, goalkeeper on loan to Cremonese, but owned by Atalanta. While the great suggestion leads to Gianluigi Donnarumma, even if his engagement is a rock that is difficult to overcome.

