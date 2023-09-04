Udinese News – Incredible goal for Silvestri / A personal best

A new record for the Juventus goalkeeper. In the top flight of Italian football there are few like him, the point is on the result

Marco Silvestri has reached a new record personal. There is talk of a goal that few can reach within our championship. Definitely a great source of pride for an extreme defender who started from the bottom and is trying to show off more and more with great performances.

The goal achieved

—

With the match on Saturday afternoon, Marco Silvestri reaches the 150 appearances in the top flight of the Italian championship. A truly important milestone that begins to give value to a career always lived in the shadows, despite its great qualities. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. The point about Pereyra <<

If you want to learn more about all the issues on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected with Mondoudinese to find out all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the league.

September 4, 2023 (change September 4, 2023 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

