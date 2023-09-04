Home » Udinese News – Incredible goal for Silvestri / A personal best
World

Udinese News – Incredible goal for Silvestri / A personal best

by admin
Udinese News – Incredible goal for Silvestri / A personal best

A new record for the Juventus goalkeeper. In the top flight of Italian football there are few like him, the point is on the result

Marco Silvestri has reached a new record personal. There is talk of a goal that few can reach within our championship. Definitely a great source of pride for an extreme defender who started from the bottom and is trying to show off more and more with great performances.

The goal achieved

With the match on Saturday afternoon, Marco Silvestri reaches the 150 appearances in the top flight of the Italian championship. A truly important milestone that begins to give value to a career always lived in the shadows, despite its great qualities. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. The point about Pereyra <<

If you want to learn more about all the issues on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected with Mondoudinese to find out all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the league.

September 4, 2023 (change September 4, 2023 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news

See also  WHO, in 2022 there will be 4 million more vaccinated children than in 2021

You may also like

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Fires Defense Minister Amidst Corruption...

How are the Mg cars that are increasingly...

Chad: the challenge of including people with disabilities...

Massive Russian Attack in Ukraine Raises Tensions Ahead...

Lords of the Fallen is shown in 17...

African Climate Summit: Addressing the Urgent Need for...

Hisense new 8K and 4K laser projectors

Former President Danilo Medina Discusses Decline in Dominican...

Zahara temporarily says goodbye with a show in...

Kazis Maksivitis Serbia will not wait for us...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy