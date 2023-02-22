Spezia is ready to shed its skin: tomorrow will be the day the new coach’s contract is signed. The Gotti era ends

Udinese has already begun its work in view of the next league matches. The match on Sunday afternoon at 6 pm will truly be a fundamental crossroads for this season and above all for a team that has a great desire to make a difference. In the meantime, the opponent of the moment has given a drastic turn to his season. Here we are. We are now at the details for the official status of Leonardo Semplici on the Spezia bench. Second Gianluca Di Marzio, Tuscan coach has arrived in the city to sign the contract until 2024 with the Ligurian club by tomorrow morning. The club is preparing the documents after the green light arrived from New York, where owner Robert Platek lives.

He therefore occupies the bench that remained vacant after the exemption of Luca Gotti happened a week ago. The second Consumi, the collaborators Rubicini and Casoni and the athletic trainer Fabbriccini, who have already worked with him at Spal and Cagliari, will also arrive with Semplici. Thursday afternoon the first training in the sports center of Follo three days before the next match in the championship on Udinese’s field.

The debut — The former coach of Spal and Cagliari will make his debut on the bench Spice right at the Dacia Arena against the black and whites. The goal, after Gotti’s exemption, between now and the end of the season will be only one: to reach the salvation. Spezia is currently in fourth from last place in the standings, only 2 points ahead of Hellas Verona. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. A real defensive emergency starts: that’s who will be out << See also Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan: stock exchanges down, Beijing stops importing food from Taipei

February 22, 2023 (change February 22, 2023 | 19:01)

