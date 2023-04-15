Udinese news – Lovric or Samardzic from the first? / Ballot in the median

The Serbian and Slovenian footballer are battling it out for a starting spot in the middle of the pitch. Here’s who could win from the first minute

Udinese is preparing for the next match championship. On the other side of the field there will be a very fierce Roma with a great desire to bring home three fundamental points for the Champions League race. At the same time there is a Udinese team that knows it has only one goal in turn: victory. A game in which one of the two companies will necessarily leave the playing field unhappy. The Friulians, however, are playing a real season finale that must be saved. The eleventh position with nine days to go is too little for how the standings were a few months ago. Let’s not waste any more time and go see all the indecisions of coach Andrea Sottil. Full ballot in the middle of the field.

The formation that will take the field from the first minute this Sunday will be the classic 3-5-2. In the median two places are already written as we will find the Brazilian Walace on one side and the captain Roberto Pereyra. The third slot is still a real question that won’t be easy to answer. On the one hand there is the Serbian Lazar Samardzic who has been producing great performances for several days and on the other the Slovenian Sandi Lovric. Now it’s up to Mr. Sottil to decide who to start from first and who, on the other hand, will have to change the game in the last minutes. See also Bologna Market / Sensational! Mourinho wants it at all costs but…

Who starts favourite? — Twenty-four hours after the match there is already a big favorite and we are talking about Password Lovric. In this case, Sottil is inclined to launch the Slovenian footballer also due to the great performance he provided against Monza last week. At the same time, we know Lazar’s abilities very well and we know that he will be able to do very well even during the race. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. Udinese is about to close Brenner from Cincinnati: the details <<

