The Argentine striker, called up by Mancini for the March matches, has long been at the center of the market interest of the Friulian manager

Udinese, before all their opponents, had leapt at the new striker who arrives from Argentina and has been called up by Mancini for the next friendlies, we are talking about Mateo Retegui. The footballer who plays for Tigres, on loan from Boca Juniors is a real trump card for the Juventus club or at least he was. Udinese’s talent scouts immediately noted his qualities, but now the team needs a real backlash to be able to still hope to put this player under contract. All the big names in Europe are starting to put him under observation and for this very reason the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino is starting to hurry. Especially after the call from National.

Center forward problem for the Italian national football team. With the umpteenth injury of Cyrus Immobile coach Roberto Mancini must solve the enigma of the centre-forward. According to what transpires, after having included Andrea Compagno of Steaua Bucharest among the pre-called-up squad, as we told you this week, he will also add Mateo Retegui for the matches against England and Malta in the coming weeks, matches valid as Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Who is Retegui? — Born in San Fernando on April 29, 1999, retegui plays in Tigres, on loan from Boca Juniors. He arrived in the yellow and blue club in 2016, after having played in the youth team at River Plate. Before Tigre, he also played on loan for Estudiantes and Talleres. He is a striker physically strong (186 cm tall by 80 kg) and very skilled in aerial play. Retegui scored six goals in as many matches in this first glimpse of the Argentine Superliga. Last season, however, he signed 23 goals in 42 appearances overall. He is the son of Carlos “El Chapa” Retegui, field hockey coach capable of winning the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. He is nicknamed, for this, el “Chapito”. Now you can’t lose all the grades cast yesterday afternoon. Here are the Empoli-Udinese report cards << See also Hamas leader ready to negotiate with Israel to deliver prisoners to Gaza

March 12, 2023 (change March 12, 2023 | 18:31)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

