Home World Udinese News | Mancini’s words and the choice on Silvestri – The gust
World

Udinese News | Mancini’s words and the choice on Silvestri – The gust

by admin
Udinese News | Mancini’s words and the choice on Silvestri – The gust

Udinese he enjoys the rest days before returning to prepare for the next league matches. Sottil will have to do without 10 players, called up by their respective national teams for this week’s matches. It will be an opportunity to recover the energy spent in the last period and some injured like Nestorovski e Masina.

In the second half there will be a fundamental match for Udinese, against a formation that fights for the same goals as Thiago Motta’s Bologna. It promises a match with no holds barred and that you have to live from the first to the last moment. Don’t miss all the latest: here is the end-of-day gust <<

© breaking latest news

See also  The Blue House has another epidemic!Korean media: A Qingwatai administrator was diagnosed with the new crown and did not contact Moon Jae-in | Moon Jae-in-Finance News

You may also like

SP-Arte takes place from March 29th to April...

France, rejected the motion of no confidence in...

top quality-price ratio 2023 by the German Quality...

Anđela Đuričić about Ana Ćurčić and Zvezdan |...

what the former US president risks

OPEL / Vivaro-e and Vivaro-e HYDROGEN under examination...

Fuzzy Haskins, Parliament-Funkadelic, dies at 81

Olivier Dubois, a French journalist who was kidnapped...

The Spanish Ace criticized Benzema after the game...

Putin in Mariupol, during the interviews a woman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy