The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino gave his opinion on the new football phenomenon Kvaratskhelia. Here are his statements

The director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino commented on Radio 24 the season of the Azzurri at the top of the Italian championship standings. We are talking about a team that has certainly killed the championship and consequently we must give all the necessary compliments. The director mentioned above also thought about making them. However, he didn’t talk only about the great run of the team from Campania but also about one of the most fit footballers in our league but also in the whole world. We are talking about Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian is driving Naples crazy and not just with his plays. Here is the conductor’s thoughts on this talent and his crystalline class.

“Kvara and in the reports of our scouts from a few years ago”. Very important news given that this certifies Udinese’s competence when it comes to choosing players for the future, but also for the present. Kvara is certainly a predestined one given that many teams have been watching him for some time. In the end Napoli enjoys his plays, given that with Giuntoli they managed to anticipate the times and above all seize this risk. director’s comment on the goal scored by the Georgian talent against Giampiero Gasperini’s Goddess.

Goal commentary — "Kvaratskhelia did a goal against Maradona. What struck me was that he made a couple of body feints, sending his opponents to the ground". A direct opinion of those who have seen up close what according to many is the best talent to ever walk on a football pitch Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest news from the incoming transfer market. A new talent is ready to land in black and white. The new coup comes directly from the Premier League: the name

