Udinese News – Marino talks about Fabbian: “A good coup, recalls Hamsik”

The former director of the black and white technical area has had his say on the player promised to be married to Udinese. Here are the statements about Italian

The former director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino was interviewed from TeleFriuli and had his say about a very important player like Giovanni Fabbian. Udinese’s new betrothed has attracted a lot of attention over the course of the last season and finally an opportunity could come for him in the football that matters. Udinese will ensure this talent within the Samardzic deal and from that moment on we will have to believe in the Italian who was the author of seven goals in the cadetteria during this championship with Reggina. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go listen right away the statements of the former director Pier Paolo Marino. Here is his thought on the last shot by the Juventus management.

“He’s a really interesting young man, I really like. If the bianconeri were to close for him, they would really make a big splash. He’s an offensive player, he knows how to play midfielder, attacking midfielder and playmaker. The player most similar to him in terms of characteristics? Hamsik comes to mind“. Words certainly of a certain depth those of the director who is unlikely to get his views wrong when it comes to small promises or champions of our football. In addition to the opinion on Fabbian, there was also some statement on Lazar Samardzic. Here are the words of the ex Napoli on the talent born in Berlin.

Is Samardzic ready?

“Samardzic is a total player. I called him the “Golden Boy” because he plays left foot instead of right footed like I saw Rivera do”. The director then continued: “I remain a great admirer of his and I hope that in the future he can reach really it could also be a Ballon d’Or: I’m convinced of it”. Pierpaolo Marino’s statements end here, explaining the current negotiation in detail. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming transfer market. Another defender and a midfielder: Sottil’s requests <<

August 1 – 08:46

