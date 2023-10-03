Udinese News | More trouble for Sottil: in Empoli without Kamara and Lovric

The problems for the Bianconeri coach continue. Due to the delicate trip to Castellani, two more defections were added

Udinese is preparing for Friday evening’s match againstEmpoli. At Castellani there will be a challenge that is already decisive for the rankings given that it is a real direct clash. The Bianconeri, still without a win in the championship, are looking for the first three points to ward off criticism and Sottil is already studying the starting eleven. Even if he will have to do without several members of the squad.

Accident situation

—

The many injuries do not help the already complicated situation at Udinese. underlines it today, talking about the precarious position of Andrea Sottil and not only: “Only Month seems set for a return in October. For Davis, Brenner, Deulofeu, Ehizibue we still have to wait a long time”, we read on the pages of Rosea. Added to the long-term injured players in the last few hours are the almost certain withdrawals of Hassane Kamara, due to a muscle problem, and Sandi Lovric, who will miss the trip to Empoli due to disqualification after the red card received at the end of Udinese-Genoa. Men counted therefore for what could prove to be the last resort for Sottil’s Friulian adventure.

October 3, 2023 (modified October 3, 2023 | 3:14 pm)

