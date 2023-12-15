Home » Udinese News | Muriel on his possible return: “I will evaluate in June”
Udinese News | Muriel on his possible return: “I will evaluate in June”

The Colombian commented on the rumors about his possible return to Friuli. These are his statements to Sky Sport

Luis Muriel is one of the names linked to Udinese for the January transfer window. A return that would be really useful for the Friulians, given the technical level of the Atalanta striker. The Colombian, asked by Sky Sport’s microphones about his possible return to Juventus, gave his opinion.

Muriel’s words

The former Sevilla striker said: “I’m thinking about the rest of the season. I still have six months left on my contract, then in June I will be free: there will be many things to evaluate against Atalanta too. For me it will be the opportunity to make the last good contract, given my age: I still feel very young, I always want to play”.

December 15 – 2.02pm

