The Macedonian striker released a brief interview where he talked about his job and the penalty obtained with Monza

Subtle can smile again. In the home match against Monza has returned to being decisive Ilija Nestorovski. The Macedonian striker managed to earn Udinese’s first penalty of the season, which led to a draw that seemed unexpected until then. His centimeters and his experience have proved to be fundamental and this could prove to be an encouraging sign for the season finale. A solution that the Piedmontese technician has had little up to now, due to the several injuries.

The Macedonian striker himself took care of it to talk about the match and his entry onto the pitch: “We have played good football, we lost confidence having conceded goals in the first few minutes. Luckily we equalized by winning a point in Udine.” On his employment he explained that despite the numerous absences he still feels important in this team: “Every day in training I commit myself 100% ed I help young people day after day. When I enter the field I want to be ready to give my contribution. Today I earned a penalty that allowed the team to draw, I’m happy.”

Nesto's words — The former Palermo center forward finally concluded: "I'm telling the truth, there are no easy games in this championship. There are, every day, surprising results. There are also opponents on the pitch, we don't always play and just us. We care who we facewe prepare each match to the maximum regardless of the opponent."

