Udinese News | News Beto: the release clause of 35 million has expired

Several big names in our league like the Portuguese striker. Now, however, the interested clubs will have to deal directly with the Friulians

The streets of Beto and Udinese are destined to separate. There seem to be no more doubts about this, so much so that The Gazzetta dello Sport he focused on the future starting striker of Udinese. For the rosea, the bianconeri after bringing Lorenzo back to Italy Lucca they could decide to listen to the various offers for the strong Lusitanian striker. Now, Udinese in the grand ball of the attackers is destined to lose Beto.

The Gazette also reports that the clause from 35 million are Betorevealed a few weeks ago by the former Juventus director Pierpaolo Marino, it’s expired. Whoever wants the player will have to negotiate with Udinese. On the Portuguese there was above all Napoli, for a possible after Osimhen, but Juventus and Fiorentina had also thought of him.

Back in fashion

—

Napoli have a well-structured squad as far as the attack department is concerned, with Osimhen, Raspadori and Simeone at the disposal of coach Rudi Garcia. However, if the sale of the Nigerian international were to materialize, De Laurentiis could bet on Norberto Beto from Udinese. However, with the 35 million euro clause expired, he will have to convince the bianconeri with an important sum. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Becao decided the new team

July 16 – 11:57

© breaking latest news