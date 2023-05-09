Udinese News – Nuytinck talks about the past: “Nice to be back in Udine”

Dutch central defender Nuytinck spoke about his past at Juventus. Here are his statements on the experience with the Friulians

Yesterday the Dutch central defender Bram Nuytinck is back in the city that has supported and cheered for his performances over the past five seasons. A footballer who has always made himself loved by the public and above all gave everything for the black and white shirt that he wore like a true warrior. His good matches also led him to wear the captain’s armband of this glorious club. Shortly before the kick-off of yesterday afternoon’s match with Udinese, he had his say on this moment he is living with Sampdoria and above all on his past with the club managed by the Pozzo family. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go listen to each other his statements.

“I played in Udine for a long timeexactly five and a half years. Udinese is an important club to which I have given everything”. Once again a great deal of gratitude from the former Dutch centre-back Anderlecht towards a team that put him in central defense and entrusted him with the keys to an entire team for more than few seasons.The interview didn’t end, but he also had an opinion on his return and above all on the climate that was expected during the match yesterday evening.

The return to “home” — “Always nice to come back to this stadium. I have a really good feeling with this squad”. Bram’s interview concludes. official, it will be up to Nuytinck to decide his future which will hardly be with the Sampdoria club again.Remaining on last night’s match at the Dacia Arena, don’t lose all the votes assigned at the end of the match. Here are the report cards of Udinese and Sampdoria << See also A presidential republic for Italy? – working world

