Home » Udinese News | Padelli: “I work to be ready when needed”
World

Udinese News | Padelli: “I work to be ready when needed”

by admin
Udinese News | Padelli: “I work to be ready when needed”

The Juventus goalkeeper spoke about his role at the end of the 1-0 friendly loss by Sottil’s men against Union

Daniele Padelli has analyzed the 1-0 defeat against Union Berlin with a lucidity that is not new for those who know the Juventus goalkeeper. “We faced an excellent team. If we go to analyze we conceded a stupid goal, from a throw-in“. The number 2 of Friuli’s goalkeepers explained how the details make the difference and how it’s better to understand it now than in the league. Padelli stood out with a great reflex save on a close-range header from Doekhi, but dismissed the stunt quickly: “I didn’t do a miracle, just what I had to do. I know this is my roleI work to be ready when needed.

Padelli then recounted his state of mind: “I treasure all the experiences, you learn even at 37. Beyond my personal performance, I will always be here to help the group”. Got to his “21st professional retirement”as he himself recalls, the goalkeeper explains that in these situations “you work and grow on a mental, cohesive, team structure level, beyond the technical-tactical condition the group is cemented”.

Padelli’s words

“When you go with a hard face, the whole team must go”, said the former nerazzurri. Team made up of many new guys“of incredible quality, they are making it available to the group with great humility, but the Italian championship is complex”. Among the new ones also the debutant in black and white Christian Kabaseleauthor of “a great game”. The task of the senators is to show “the spirit of Udinese. Withdrawals and conflict situations are also used for this. We will have to carry the coach’s game ideas onto the pitch”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the marks assigned to the Udinese players during yesterday afternoon’s match. Here are the assessments of the match against Union Berlin <<

See also  VOLTA TRUCKS Agreement with Petit Forestier for the rental of refrigerated electric vehicles - Companies

July 30 – 1.18pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Storm in South Tyrol | Info

The first photos from the scene of the...

Antarctic ice cap is missing a chunk as...

in thousands in the square – Corriere TV

China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum: Promoting...

Udinese Market | Balzaretti tries the carioca coup:...

Joining the “Silk Road” was a wicked choice,...

Car stolen from Serbs again in Greece |...

Rescuers Discover Lifeless Body of Crew Member from...

Niger, pro-coup leaders praise Moscow and attack the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy