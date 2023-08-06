Udinese News | Pafundi promises himself to the Pozzos: the renewal of the contract is ready

Udinese places Simone Pafundi at the center of the project, thinking of renewing his contract to keep him at Sottil’s court for a long time

Simone Pafundi will be an integral part of the Udinese squad. This is the will of the Juventus club which has always expressed its intention to bet strongly on the class of 2006. Among the priorities of the Friulians there would be the will to put Pafundi at the center of the project of the team. The little playing time granted to him up to now has raised the perplexity of the player’s environment and entourage, who would however have been promised a higher role in the hierarchies.

Precisely for this reason Balzaretti would have started a dialogue with the baby phenomenon to extend the contract that binds him to the club, currently valid until June 30, 2025. In doing so, any farewell voice would be dismissed, allowing Sottil to still count on the 2006 class. Pafundi is a gem that can blossom and now the black and whites want to bet heavily on him.

As reported by today's edition of Il Gazzettino. A strong move to send an equally strong signal to the boy: not only that Pejicic, even Pafundi's future is tinged with black and white.

