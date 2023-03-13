The Rossoneri coach spoke before the match against Salernitana. He said how the Rossoneri are focused on the championship

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. In the meantime, all we can do is enjoy the players’ individual performances at the end of the meeting with theEmpoli by Paolo Zanetti. A high-level match in which everyone gave their all to be able to bring home the final three points and in the end they succeeded. A victory that gives breath and momentarily drives away the ghosts that have appeared in recent weeks.

Full loot was missing from six races, from Marassi’s away match and now a real feat is needed to repeat himself. At the Dacia Arena arrive the Champions of Italy, reassured by the change of form and the passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, an objective that the Rossoneri had been missing for 11 years. Pioli’s team will be busy tonight in the match against Salernitana, a test that Sottil will surely pay attention to, to find the weak points to be used on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri coach spoke at the conference.

Pioli's words — Milan, Udinese's next opponents, are engaged in tonight's match against Salernitana. Mister Pioli, speaking of the match, yesterday he said: "We are aware that we have to focus on the championship with great attention and determination. To repeat the emotions we are experiencing in the Champions League we have to finish in the top four in Serie A and we are focused on achieving this, we have to find the continuity that we have so far lacked". Quickly changing the subject, Udinese wants to try to reach sixth place at all costs. Reaching Europe would be an incentive to avoid an exodus in the summer, here's the latest with the gust

March 13 – 17:54

