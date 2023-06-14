Home » Udinese News – Possible training dates / Here are all the details
by admin
The Bianconeri are planning the new season. Here are all the details on the retreat that will involve the whole team for two weeks

Udinese and its management starts planning for the next league season. We’re talking about a club that has every interest in making a difference and above all, like this year, would like to remove several pebbles from its shoe. To better prepare for the next vintage, we need to start with the retreat. In these hours the Messaggero Veneto has announced that the team could meet at Bruseschi sports centre around the first days of July. More precisely we speak of 7/8. After a week of work in Friuli, the transfer to Austria should arrive in that of Bad Kleinkirchheim. Just yesterday director Collavino visited the sports center chosen several times by Palermo over the last few years. The meeting in Austria should last a couple of weeks, before returning to Italy and preparing the first matches of the next championship in the best possible way. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. The point on Simone Pafundi <<

June 14 – 09:28

