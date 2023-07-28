Udinese News – Quina introduces himself: “I love having the ball at my feet”

The Portuguese footballer Domingos Quina introduced himself to the club’s official channels. Here are his statements on his approach to Juventus

In these hours the Portuguese footballer officially presented himself on the channels of the Juventus team Domingo Quina. We are talking about a real talent capable of making the difference from all points of view. After a great spell with Benfica, a more difficult moment seems to have begun between Watford and loans around Europe. It is hoped that the new chance in the black and white shirt will give the European champion the chance to relaunch himself and above all to show off at the Dacia Arena. Let’s not waste any more time and consequently let’s read all of his first words with the Juventus club.

“I like racing for the team. I’m really happy to be at Udinese, I’m excited for this new challenge. It’s a great opportunity. I was very surprised by the club’s facilities, they’re better than I thought. The stadium is also beautiful, I want to see it full of fans.” The ex Watford footballer like all newcomers compliments the club’s facilities which can be compared to those of the best clubs in our country and beyond. Other than that, it didn’t fail a comment on his style of play and above all on the coach Andrea Sottil.

The coach and the style of play

—

“I like playing number 8, because I like to have the ball and, if I have the chance, shoot with both feet. My idol is Steven Gerrard”. Also in this case the ideas are very clear and consequently we can say that we have a new Tolgay Arslan in the team. Here are the statements on the coach Andrea Sottil: “Sottil seems very calm at times, but when you do things the way he wants he gets a little angry. But he’s doing well, he helps the youngsters a lot. Palumbo signs for a new club <<

July 27 – 08:53

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

