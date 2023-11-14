Udinese News | Rocchi on the penalty against Ebosele: “It’s right to confirm it”

The referee designator, guest at Open Var, commented on the penalty awarded to the Friulians during the match against the Rossoneri

One of the episodes that caused the most discussion last week was certainly the penalty awarded to Ebosele and then converted by Pereyra against Milan.

Rocchi’s judgment

—

During DAZN’s Open VAR broadcast, referee designer Gianluca Rocchi judged the actions of Sacchi and his assistants on the occasion of the aforementioned contact between Ebosele and Adli which gave the penalty to the Bianconeri: “He was right to confirm it, it was the dynamic of the penalty kick even if it is a borderline episode so I understand the anxiety of wanting to see more footage. After the first two/three images the foul could be confirmed without too many problems. What counted was the dynamism of the event.”

