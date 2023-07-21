Home » Udinese News – Rodrigo Becao’s social greeting: “Thank you Udine”
Udinese News – Rodrigo Becao’s social greeting: “Thank you Udine”

The new Fenerbache footballer greeted all his former teammates and fans via a social message. Here are his statements

Rodrigo Becao has been a new Fenerbache player since last night. On his social profile there was no shortage of a nice farewell message for his former teammates and above all for the fans who have supported him over the course of these seasons. Let’s take a detailed look at the communication that started through its channels: “Thank you very much Udine. It was four years in which I wore the colors of the zebras, a period in which I grew up a lot and it helped me to mature on the field. I will always cheer and followno matter where I am. Now more than ever I am one of you. A hug. Ciao Udine”. In addition to the nice words, there was also a video that collects all the moments lived by Rodrigo with the Juventus shirt. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing transfer market. Here are the updates on the Beto affair <<

