Udinese News | Samardzic: “At the moment I want to leave here in Udine”

The Serbian ace dribbled away the questions about his future in the friendly post and reaffirmed his willingness to continue in black and white

It’s no secret. Lazar Samardzic, the black and white jewel is one of the most contested players in our league by the big names. Last season consecrated the ’02 class as one of the purest talents in our football. But the midfielder, questioned by Sport 1, h glossed over the market argument: “Currently my goal is to start the new season with renewed energy. Of course, as a player, you always want to get the most out of it, but right now I’m not thinking much about what can happen in the future. Udine is an ideal environment for my growth”.

The Serbian international, speaking of his experience in Friuli, then reiterated that the first year served him to settle in, while the second to stabilize. “I can measure myself against the best teams and players in Europe, I’ve worked my way up to consistently playing for an established first division side and senior international. The club has been top notch for almost thirty years, it also has big names like Di Natale, Bierhoff, De Paul, Quagliarella and more recently, Deulofeu and Pereyra. Udinese is a club where you can grow peacefully, with a lot of confidence, and that helps enormously”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the match and consequently let’s go see the commentary of the match. Here is the summary of the third win of the season for Udinese <<

July 23, 2023 (change July 23, 2023 | 12:05)

