Udinese News | Season over for Fagioli: he won’t be at the Dacia Arena

The blue talent broke his collarbone during last night’s match. He will not be available for the Udine away match

After the defeat against Sevilla, it continues to rain and wet at the Vecchia Signora house about three weeks before the last league match againstUdinese at the Dacia Arena. In view of the trip to Friuli, the Piedmontese coach already had to do without Paul Pogbaafter the elongation to the left thigh, Mattia De Sciglio, Matias Soulè, called up to the U20 World Cup, and now also the young midfielder Nicolò Fagioli.

The blue talent born in 2001 was injured during the return match of Europa League, bringing back the right clavicle fracture. According to what reported by Sky Sport, for Beans, after the surgery that will be carried out in the next few days, they are expected at least 1-2 months of rest, therefore the competitive season can be said to be over. It will therefore be an emergency in midfield for the Bianconeri in Udine.

Beto back? — As far as the Bianconeri are concerned, the only player who should be able to be drafted again for the next matches is Beto. The Lusitanian striker, still struggling with back problems, isn't sure he'll be there yet on Sunday against Lazio. We'll see what the next workouts will say.

