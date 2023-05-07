Udinese News | Sottil and the node on the renewal: he is still the first choice

The coach spoke about his future on the Juventus bench. The company would like to continue the project started in the summer

There are now just a few games left for the Bianconeri to finish the season. Sottil’s team played a championship above expectations, returning to show flashes of game that have been missing for too many years in these parts. Samp arrives at the Dacia Arena on Monday and the team has everything to make their fans smile again. In the meantime, it’s already time for society to start looking at next season. Shortly after the conclusion of the game that saw the Bianconeri draw against Napoli, in the match that handed the third Scudetto to the blue club, Andrea Subtle talked about his future.

The Piedmontese coach has the possibility of remaining in Friuli, on the black and white bench, and on the microphones of theANSA responded like this. “I’m happy with the route done so far”, the Udinese coach made his debut. “Actually, there is still a lot of work to do and I are at the complete disposal of the company. At the moment, the talks regarding the renewal of my contract have not yet materialised, which remains an option in the hands of the club itself”.

Subtle's words — Sottil then wanted to reiterate his willingness to continue on the Udinese bench also in the next championship: "For my part, I repeat my total enthusiasm in order to possibly continue this work which still needs many years to be completed". Now the ball passes to the company. In the next few weeks there will certainly be talks about his stay on the Friulian bench.

